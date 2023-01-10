Man who held woman at knifepoint in Yishun charged and remanded at IMH

SINGAPORE: A man who held a woman at knifepoint in Yishun was charged on Tuesday (Jan 10) and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Ariff, 41, was given one charge of possessing an offensive weapon without lawful purpose at the void deck of Block 108, Yishun Ring Road on Monday.

Faizal allegedly had a knife on him that morning.

He was charged in the Court Crime Registry Chambers, which is not open to the public, and ordered to be remanded at IMH for medical examination.

According to court records, he is unrepresented and his case will be heard again on Jan 20.

The police received a call for assistance at 7.36am on Jan 9.

Responding officers spotted Faizal holding onto a 60-year-old woman with a knife in his right hand, held against her neck.

The two of them were moving toward Block 110, Yishun Ring Road.

Police said the man initially continued to hold the woman at knifepoint, but officers managed to disarm him and place him under arrest.

The woman sustained an abrasion on her chin.

Preliminary investigations showed that Faizal's urine tested positive for controlled drugs, and further charges may be tendered after investigations are complete.

If convicted of possessing an offensive weapon, he could be jailed up to three years and given at least six strokes of the cane.