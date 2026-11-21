SINGAPORE: YMCA of Singapore's Youth For Causes (YFC) online application portal and its associated database have been hit by a cybersecurity breach, the organisation said on Saturday (Nov 21).

The database held personal information that included some full or partial NRIC numbers.

In an email sent to participants and mentors on Saturday and seen by CNA, YMCA said it was alerted to the breach on Oct 19 and instructed its portal vendor to take the affected system offline the same day.

It subsequently worked with the portal vendor and engaged independent cyber forensic investigators to establish what had happened and assess the potential impact on personal information.

The investigation could neither establish nor rule out whether personal data had been accessed, copied or extracted.

The YFC portal held participants’ names, schools and the organisations they supported.

The associated database held participants’ names, dates of birth, contact information and schools, as well as the names and contact information of their next-of-kin and teachers.

It also held mentors’ and judges’ names and contact information and, where collected, full or partial NRIC numbers.

YMCA said it was contacting participants and mentors “for abundance of caution and accountability” to inform them about the breach, the information involved and precautions they could take.

The organisation said it would contact them directly if further findings changed its assessment of the incident or its potential impact.

They were also cautioned to be alert to unexpected emails, calls or messages claiming to be from YMCA or YFC, especially if asked to share personal details, open a link or make a payment.

They were advised to verify such requests with YMCA before responding.

CNA has reached out to YMCA, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) for further information.