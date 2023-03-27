Children are the 'best educators': How the Young Scientist Badge can teach sustainability to adults

SINGAPORE: It started when Mr Edmond Looi received a flyer three years ago about an initiative that he was surprised to learn still existed.

After all, he was in Primary 5 when he last participated in the Young Scientist Badge scheme – a flagship programme under the Science Centre Singapore that aims to cultivate an interest in science among primary school students.

Students accomplish a list of tasks to obtain badges representing various science disciplines, from mathematics to meteorology.

Mr Looi, now 49, recalled the flyer promoting a badge that wasn’t around during his time: The Young Sustainability Champion badge.

As he was working in a sustainability-related role at the time, he thought that signing up his daughter, Shavonne, who was then eight, to obtain the badge would be a “good way” to introduce her to sustainability.

It did more than that. It unlocked Shavonne's interest in science, leading her to collect 14 more badges. One was the Young Energy Saver badge.

“One of the tasks (under that badge) was to find the electrical appliances that pick up the most electricity. She didn't care (about energy consumption) as a kid, and our place is quite old, we don’t have the energy labels. But because of the task, I brought her out to Best Denki,” said Mr Looi.

“I think one of the tasks was to learn to read the energy labels as well … so she went to look at all the different appliances with the energy label. Then she realised: ‘Oh, okay, air-con (consumes) quite a lot (of energy).’ It started to give (her) a lot of awareness.”