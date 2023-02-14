Women’s Boot Camp returns after 3 years to give females a taste of National Service

One of the new elements in this year's boot camp was the introduction of the urban operations training, where participants got to carry the SAR21 - the quintessential assault rifle of the SAF that was developed in Singapore - and fire blanks in a conference room.

They also went through the standard obstacle course, which is meant to build agility, strength and endurance, a 2km route march and casualty evacuation.

Another new addition to the boot camp were the micro unmanned aerial vehicles, used for surveillance or to locate potential enemies.

The first day of the camp culminated in a focus group discussion on Total Defence where participants engaged in a conversation on how female youths can play a larger role in NS and Singapore’s defence.

The youths then pledged their support for Total Defence and discussed the roles they can undertake during a crisis.

THE EXPERIENCE

The participants left the camp with new-found awareness and understanding, they told CNA.

"What our male friends go through is not as easy as we think of it to be. Sometimes we think of it as just carrying a field pack and walking around, but actually, it's really quite heavy. Handling a weapon is a massive responsibility,” said Ms Kow Zi Ting.

While they had to carry 4kg assault rifles, they were told that the soldiers carry 10kg rifles and have more equipment on them, said another participant Ms Jasmine Chiam.

“It really, really showed me that all the NSmen that we have in the nation are putting in a lot of effort to serve our country,” she said.

She added that the “biggest highlight” for her was eating rations during the outfield portion of the camp.

Ms Paulyne Santos Anthony joined the camp as joining the SAF is a possible career option for her, she told CNA938’s XX Files.

“I gained a lot of awareness of what they go through. Because before that, I only heard things,” said the 19-year-old.

She added that she learnt soldiers have to be fit and mentally resilient.

She learnt a lot from a range of people, like those who signed on with the SAF, people from the Republic of Singapore Navy, Republic of Singapore Air Force, and volunteers from the SAF Volunteer Corps, she said.

LEARNING FROM THE CAMP

Officer Cadet Course trainer Lieutenant Michel Shane Keh, who was also the commanding officer at the camp, said that he believes that the participants would have learnt from the standard obstacle course and the handling of the SAR21 assault rifle.

He added that they would have a better idea of what NS is like.

“They can better understand how to contribute to our society,” he said.

"I think the hardest part of NS is those who have gone through it have a hard time relating to those who have not,” he added.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who delivered closing remarks at the end of the Women's Boot Camp, said that it came at a “very opportune” time as Singapore celebrates its Total Defence Day on Wednesday.

“In fact, you look at recent events, whether it's the COVID-19, whether it's the Ukraine-Russia war, even supply chain disruptions have shown us how important Total Defence is and how relevant it remains today,” he said.

This year's camp is the third edition. The last was organised in 2019, and had more than 100 participants.