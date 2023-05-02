Younger badminton players to carry Singapore’s hopes in SEA Games singles events

The SEA Games will take place in Cambodia from May 5 to May 17.

But the younger athletes are not fazed by the challenge, and are looking to rise up to the occasion.

DEPTH OF TALENT IN TEAM

The Singapore Badminton Association, the sport’s governing body here, said the scheduling clash is a good sign.

It shows that the team is now qualifying for major events, with enough depth in talent to send other players for another competition, its technical director Martin Andrew told CNA.

Among the younger players called up is 21-year-old Nur Insyirah Khan.

She is no stranger to the SEA Games, having been involved in three previous editions.

While she was previously involved in the women's team events, the upcoming games will see her make her singles debut.