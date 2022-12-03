'We flew the Singapore flag!': 6-year-old boy the youngest Singaporean to reach Everest Base Camp

SINGAPORE: At just six years old, Om Madan Garg is celebrating an achievement most Singaporeans could only dream of.

The boy is the youngest Singaporean to have made the trek to Everest Base Camp, at an altitude of 5,364m.

Om made the 10-day journey with his parents in October, reaching the south base camp in Nepal after a trek of 65km - all despite a stormy delay at the start and a brief health scare.

And the first thing he did when he got there?

"I threw my hat in the sky and caught it and we climbed on the top of Mount Everest Base Camp rock and we took a photo," he told CNA during an interview at his home.

"We flew the Singapore flag!"

After returning to Singapore later that month, the pre-school student was awarded a certificate from the Singapore Book of Records in front of his friends at Canossaville Preschool.

His schoolmates asked if he had seen penguins and minions, while his teacher asked if he saw stars. In response, Om exclaimed: "We will not bother to go outside or else we would freeze to death!"

Interjecting with a laugh, Om's mother, 39-year-old physiotherapist Gayatri Mahendram, said: "That's not the right way to say, I would say that we didn't really go outside because it was so so cold. The minute we would come and reach our lodge we'd all hide out in the little tea rooms and that's where they have heaters."