Up Your Alley: Changi - coastal wildlife, an old hospital and an airport that people call a second home

SINGAPORE: It's been said that Changi Airport is possibly the only airport in the world where generations of locals go to eat, drink, play, study and simply hang out.

But fewer are familiar with its surroundings, apart from the foodie haunt that is Changi Village.

It runs the gamut from the abundance of marine life on Changi Beach, to the abandoned Changi Hospital that drew thrill seekers until it was fenced off.

And then there are the people who pursue their passion there - from plane spotters with their eyes trained on the sky, to breakdancers who built a community deep in the basement of the airport.

In this installment of Up Your Alley, we met old-timers and insiders alike who let us in on what makes Changi special to them.

CHANGI VILLAGE: MORE THAN A FOOD PARADISE

People from all over Singapore make the journey to Changi Village Hawker Centre for its laid-back vibe and nasi lemak, but at least one old-timer remembers the neighbourhood quite differently.

Back in the 1960s, Changi Village was a “mini England”, filled with parties, drinks and dancing in the street, 72-year-old Nikchand Munnilal, known as Nik, told us.