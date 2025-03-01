Singapore’s Youth Charter launched, new SG60 grant to fund youth-led community initiatives

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Youth Charter was launched by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Mar 1).

The charter is an action plan for young people to play a more proactive role in the community. It was developed after a 15-month outreach effort by the People's Association Youth Movement.

A special SG60 PA Engagement Grant to fund youth-led community initiatives was also announced by Mr Wong at the launch event at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

“We have brought together all your key ideas into this Youth Charter. It brings together the ideas that emerged from these discussions, and it is your charter, written by you, for you,” said Mr Wong.

"The charter is not just about words, it’s not just a document. It’s a call to action. It’s a blueprint to shape the community and the Singapore you want for yourselves and your future," he added.

The Youth Charter comprises 18 statements spread over three core pillars identified by youths – mental health, racial and religious harmony, as well as sustainability and the environment.

YOUTH VOICES

About 127,000 youths aged between 15 and 35 took part in 212 conversations, focus group discussions and other engagements.

They were representative of different segments of society, such as the youth wings of faith-based organisations, those with disabilities and incarcerated youths in reformative training.

"The launch of the PA Youth Charter serves as a call to action for youths to harness their passion, be active changemakers and drive positive change in their communities," the People's Association (PA) said in a media release.

"This builds on the engagement that was done in the Forward Singapore exercise to refresh the youth social compact with the government and understand the changing aspirations of youth today," it added.