Singaporean teen who identified as 'East Asian supremacist' detained under ISA

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old Singaporean student who identified as an "East Asian supremacist" and was radicalised by violent far-right extremist ideologies has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Nick Lee Xing Qiu, who is of Chinese ethnicity, had aspired to conduct attacks against Malays and Muslims in Singapore. He believed that the Chinese, Korean and Japanese ethnicities were superior, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Monday (Feb 10).

Lee was issued with a detention order in December last year. He is the third Singaporean youth with far-right extremist ideologies to be dealt with under the ISA.

The first case involved a then 16-year-old detained in December 2020 for planning machete attacks on mosques. The second case also involved a 16-year-old who was issued with a restriction order in November 2023 after authorities found that he identified as a white supremacist and aspired to conduct attacks overseas.

ISD also announced on Monday that a Singaporean housewife who was radicalised after the Israel-Hamas conflict has been put under ISA restrictions. A Malaysian man, who worked as a cleaner in Singapore, was repatriated for supporting Islamic State.

SELF-RADICALISATION PROCESS

Lee first started developing hostility towards Muslims in early 2023 after encountering Islamophobic and far-right content on social media. He spent several hours a day searching for and consuming extremist online content, according to ISD.

In June 2023, Lee searched for the livestream video footage of far-right terrorist Brenton Tarrant’s attacks against Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Mar 15, 2019.

He watched the footage repeatedly and came to idolise Tarrant. He then downloaded video game modifications and role-played as Tarrant killing Muslims at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch.

By early 2024, Lee's radicalisation deepened and he had developed a strong enmity towards Malays and Muslims, as well as other ethnicities traditionally targeted by far-right extremists including Jews, Mexicans, African Americans and Indians.

"He was also supportive of white supremacy because he felt that Islam was a threat to white culture," ISD said.

He had come across ethno-supremacist ideas that made him believe that Chinese, Korean and Japanese were superior ethnicities, resonating with them given his Chinese ethnicity and antipathy towards Muslims.

In September 2024, Lee got a tattoo on his right elbow of a sonnenrad, a symbol that was seen in Tarrant's manifesto and on his rucksack during the Christchurch attack. He also purchased T-shirts with custom printings of symbols associated with neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other far-right groups.