Singapore should start youth on entrepreneurship earlier, says Dinesh Vasu Dash

SINGAPORE: Singapore is looking to spark the startup instinct earlier, with plans to give secondary school and junior college students more chances to explore entrepreneurship.

This comes as the environment for young founders changes, with lower entry barriers, stronger support structures and artificial intelligence making it easier to begin, says Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash.

Speaking to CNA in a wide-ranging interview, Mr Dinesh said Singapore should also build a culture where people are willing to take risks, learn from failure and think beyond the local market.

He added that the government’s approach is to support promising ideas across different industries, not just the hottest sectors like AI and biotech, while giving startups more pathways to scale locally and overseas.

Mr Dinesh co-chairs the Entrepreneurship committee, one of five looking at Singapore’s long-term competitiveness under the country’s Economic Strategy Review. Its mandate includes nurturing entrepreneurship and enhancing the competitiveness of Singapore’s startup ecosystem.