Singapore ends Youth Olympics campaign with 3 medals; SNOC hails athletes' 'hunger' against world's best

SINGAPORE: Singapore's athletes have wrapped up their Youth Olympic Games campaign in Dakar, Senegal with three medals, including a historic wushu gold and the country's first-ever fencing medal at the Games, secured on the final day of competition.

The 14-strong contingent clinched a gold, a silver and a bronze at this year's Games, held from Oct 31 to Nov 13.

Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) secretary-general Mark Chay praised the young athletes for rising to the challenge of competing on the international stage.

"We are very proud of how our Team Singapore athletes rose to the challenge, showing their determination and hunger to compete against some of the world's best young athletes, including higher-ranked opponents, while embracing the spirit of the Games," he said.