Singapore's youth offending rate remained low from 2019 to 2023: MSF report

SINGAPORE: The rate of youths who committed offences in Singapore has remained low in recent years, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday (Nov 8).

From 2019 to 2023, the youth offending rate stood at an average of 5.2 per 1,000 youths, the ministry said in its inaugural Supporting Youth Rehabilitation Trends Report.

The report provides an overview of the progress made in key youth rehabilitation trends in Singapore, against the backdrop of youth offending trends from 2019 to 2023, said MSF.

Youth offenders refer to those aged 10 to below 21 years old.

YOUTH OFFENDING TRENDS

The youth offending rate in 2023 was 4.9 per 1,000 youths, compared with a rate of 4.6 in 2022.

Singapore's youth offending rate has "remained low" compared with other countries, said MSF.

"The report compares Singapore’s youth offending rate to that in Australia and New Zealand, as these countries were the closest comparison to Singapore," the ministry said in a press release.

The top three offences by the number of youth offenders were shop theft, cheating and related offences, and sexual offences (penetration).

The number of offenders for all three crimes increased in 2023 from the year before: