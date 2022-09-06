IN FOCUS: Are Singapore’s youth fighting more - or simply filming more acts of violence?

SINGAPORE: Punched, kicked, dragged by her hair and flung multiple times to the floor of a car park, the girl cries out in distress.

But her tormentors - three 15-year-old girls - offer only mocking laughs in return, and continue raining blows on their victim in a viral clip circulating in August.

The same month, another video spreads online like wildfire, this time of a St Andrew's Secondary School student aggressively confronting a school staff member and screaming threats such as "I'll end your life right now".

More clips later emerge on social media, showing who appears to be the same boy scrapping with other students in a school toilet and along a corridor, fully aware they are being filmed as others also stand around watching.

In May, footage of international school students tussling at a void deck - complete with boxing gloves - and in the company of at least 10 onlookers, draws the attention of online crowds and subsequently, the police.

These videos, along with several others of youth in brawls and free-for-alls, have racked up hundreds of thousands of shares, reposts and reactions to the shocking scenes on display.

They are only the latest servings in a buffet of disconcerting imagery to consume and regurgitate at the tap of a button - and they have sparked heated debate.