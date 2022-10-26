Temasek-backed tech venture launches new rewards platform for everyday shopping

SINGAPORE: With a new rewards platform launching on Thursday (Oct 27), shoppers in Singapore could soon use a single app to redeem rewards on everyday spending at Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian, Singtel and BreadTalk Group F&B outlets.

The yuu Rewards Club is a free platform created by minden.ai, a tech venture founded and backed by Temasek.

DFI Retail Group, which operates Cold Storage, Giant and CS Fresh supermarkets as well as the Guardian and 7-Eleven outlets, also has a stake in the venture.

On the platform, members can earn 1 yuu point for every dollar spent at the more than 1,000 participating places, said minden.ai in a press release on Wednesday.

Every 200 yuu points can be used to offset S$1 on purchases at participating outlets, said CEO of minden.ai Sng Ren Yeong.

The points can also be used to redeem deals and rewards from the participating brands.

For example, 10 yuu points could net you a small hot coffee at Toast Box. Individuals who opt to save up for bigger redemptions could use 2,400 yuu points to redeem a free month of HBO Go subscription with Singtel.

There will be no cap to the number of yuu points that can be accumulated.