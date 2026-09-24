Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia to nominate Malay dance form for UNESCO cultural heritage list

SINGAPORE: Singapore will jointly nominate zapin, a traditional Malay dance form, for the UNESCO heritage list with Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia, the National Heritage Board (NHB) announced on Thursday (Sep 24).

This will be Singapore’s fourth nomination to the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and its first for a performing art. Hawker culture was added to the list in 2020, the kebaya in 2024, and Chingay, a joint nomination with Malaysia, is awaiting evaluation.

The four countries aim to submit the nomination file to UNESCO in March 2027, with results possibly announced two to three years after the submission. The list, developed in 2008, comprised 716 intangible cultural heritage elements as of December 2025.