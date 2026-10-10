MUIS to strengthen religious guidance, spiritual care and family support at mosques

SINGAPORE: The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) is introducing new initiatives to strengthen religious guidance, spiritual care and community support at mosques, as it seeks to better respond to the changing needs of the Muslim community.

These include appointing Mufti Associates across four mosque districts, developing an Islamic Spiritual Care and Guidance framework, and expanding community outreach through Qaryah networks, or local Muslim community groups.

The initiatives were announced at the One Mosque Sector Townhall on Saturday (Oct 10), which brought together about 350 mosque and Qaryah leaders and officers for a dialogue with Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad.

Mr Zaqy also stressed the importance of safeguarding the trust that families and young people place in mosques and religious teachers.

"Recent events have shown us how painful it is when it is broken. A sacred space was misused. Young people seeking guidance in our mosque space had their trust broken. It should never have happened," he said.

"We must learn from it, act on it, and strengthen our safeguards. But safeguards must not make our mosques distant or unwelcoming," he added.

"We should never have to choose between being open and being safe. Our mosques must be both."

His remarks came after a case involving the sexual abuse of two young boys by a self-styled religious mentor, who is not an accredited religious teacher, conducting religious lessons at a mosque.

The 37-year-old offender was sentenced in August to 27 years and 10 months' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Mr Zaqy earlier said that the offender was neither a mosque staff member or volunteer, nor an accredited religious teacher under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme (ARS) and was not conducting a formal religious class organised or approved by the mosque.

Following the case, MUIS announced measures to strengthen security at mosques, including patrols and CCTV monitoring.