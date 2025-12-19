K-pop dance crews seek new venues after Marina Bay Sands bans unauthorised performances
The bowl-shaped fountain near the promenade had become an unofficial performance venue where K-pop dance cover groups would gather on weekends.
SINGAPORE: The K-pop dance performances that transformed Marina Bay Sands' outdoor fountain area into a weekend spectacle have come to an end, leaving dancers searching for new places to practise their craft.
The integrated resort introduced restrictions in August requiring prior approval for all choreographed performances and filming on its premises, following a surge in requests from dance groups, a spokesperson said in response to CNA queries.
The iconic backdrop made it particularly attractive for dancers creating content in the "K-pop in Public" style – a global trend where performers recreate official music video choreography in public spaces.
“We thought it was already becoming something like street busking, like a tourist attraction,” said Ms Jasmine Ng, 26, a member of Z-Axis Dance Crew, one of Singapore's most prominent K-pop cover groups with over 300,000 YouTube subscribers.
THE NEW RULES
Marina Bay Sands now evaluates performance requests based on several criteria: whether groups require extensive setups with professional lighting and equipment, potential disruption to tenants and visitors, obstruction of walkways and access points, and the likelihood of drawing large crowds.
All performances also require an arts entertainment licence.
“While we appreciate the growing interest and participation within the local community, we remain mindful that these are shared public spaces intended for the enjoyment of all,” a spokesperson said.
Members of the dance community first learnt about the changes several months ago when a fan who was filming performances was told by security to leave. Word quickly spread among videographers who work with the dance crews.
Ms Ng said she was "a bit disheartened" by the new rules.
"Even the online comments ... they are also asking us to go back to our previous filming location. I think the audience really liked what we were doing when we were filming there," she said.
Ms Renee Han, a 25-year-old dance instructor also with Z-Axis, expressed disappointment but acknowledged it was Marina Bay Sands' prerogative. "They are within their rights to do that. They own the place," she said.
Many Z-Axis dancers have been performing in public spaces for a long time and are accustomed to "getting chased out", she added. "We take it in stride. We’re appreciative that they let us use it for so long.
"For me, I just enjoy dancing with my friends, and whether or not the location draws a huge crowd it’s just a plus for me."
At its peak, four to five different crews would perform at the fountain. Dancers said they understood the new rules were partly to address crowd control concerns in the busy area.
Ms Chong Yuki, 24, of Roxo Crew acknowledged the practical challenges that came with the fountain's popularity, as dance groups' lighting equipment and the crowds they attracted could obstruct tourists visiting the fountain and light show.
“There are a lot of people who want to walk around, and because we place all the lights there, it can block people’s way. When I saw that there’s too many groups, I would feel a bit paiseh,” she said, using the Singlish term expressing embarrassment.
THE SEARCH FOR ALTERNATIVES
Finding replacement venues has proven challenging. Most locations require permits or licences that take time to secure, and some spaces are only available for rent at rates hobbyist dancers cannot afford.
"It’s very troublesome for us to find other places because everywhere in Singapore, you’ll need to apply for a permit or licence to film," said Ms Pearly Wong, 28, also from Roxo Crew. "It was only MBS that allowed us to film without worrying so far."
The displacement has created new tensions among the groups. Ms Chong said the Marina Bay Sands area had felt like a gathering spot for a "wholesome, very happy" community. The dance crews would sometimes collaborate and cheer each other on, she said.
“Now ... everyone has to snatch the spots. Sometimes, it’s difficult to avoid some drama,” she said, noting that disagreements have arisen over sharing videographers or why some groups received approval to use some spaces while others did not.
Some groups have found success with alternative locations. Roxo Crew has received approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority to film at a nearby outdoor spot near Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers, while Z-Axis now has a permit to perform at Bugis Junction near the mall's fountain.
Ms Han noted that crowds watching Z-Axis performances have grown significantly since the crew's early days – it used to be fewer than 10 people, including dancers, a videographer and a few friends.
Now, the group can draw crowds exceeding 100 people during festive periods, Ms Ng said.
TOURISM OPPORTUNITY?
Despite the complications, dancers believe public K-pop performances could benefit Singapore's tourism industry. They point to how international dance crews film at iconic landmarks – the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Times Square in New York – as a way to showcase their home cities.
“I thought MBS could be the Singapore one, it's like, a good way to recognise where each group is from,” Ms Han said. She suggested that allowing crews to rotate weekend performance slots could be a compromise.
Ms Jesslyn Khoo, 28, who filmed a video of herself and 24 other dancers covering Blackpink member Jennie’s hit Like Jennie at the Marina Bay Sands fountain earlier this year, said the content provides valuable publicity for Singapore.
The government should do away with having to apply for permits because dance crews help attract tourists to Singapore, since public K-pop performances are gaining traction internationally, she added.
“People will always know this is the place where you can watch K-pop group covers. Now you ask, where’s the next place? I have no idea.”