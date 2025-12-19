K-pop dance crews seek new venues after Marina Bay Sands bans unauthorised performances

SINGAPORE: The K-pop dance performances that transformed Marina Bay Sands' outdoor fountain area into a weekend spectacle have come to an end, leaving dancers searching for new places to practise their craft.

The integrated resort introduced restrictions in August requiring prior approval for all choreographed performances and filming on its premises, following a surge in requests from dance groups, a spokesperson said in response to CNA queries.

The bowl-shaped fountain near the promenade had become an unofficial performance venue where K-pop dance cover crews would gather on weekends.

The iconic backdrop made it particularly attractive for dancers creating content in the "K-pop in Public" style – a global trend where performers recreate official music video choreography in public spaces.

“We thought it was already becoming something like street busking, like a tourist attraction,” said Ms Jasmine Ng, 26, a member of Z-Axis Dance Crew, one of Singapore's most prominent K-pop cover groups with over 300,000 YouTube subscribers.

THE NEW RULES

Marina Bay Sands now evaluates performance requests based on several criteria: whether groups require extensive setups with professional lighting and equipment, potential disruption to tenants and visitors, obstruction of walkways and access points, and the likelihood of drawing large crowds.

All performances also require an arts entertainment licence.

“While we appreciate the growing interest and participation within the local community, we remain mindful that these are shared public spaces intended for the enjoyment of all,” a spokesperson said.