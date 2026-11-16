Singapore's first Zero Waste Hub opens in Nee Soon South, 7 more planned by 2028

SINGAPORE: Residents in Nee Soon South can now sort their recyclables, donate secondhand clothes and refill household detergent at a single location, with the launch of Singapore's first community Zero Waste Hub.

Located at Block 841 Yishun Street 81, near Khatib MRT station, the hub aims to make sustainable living more convenient while reducing contamination in recyclables.

It is the first of eight such hubs planned across Singapore by 2028, with a second set to open at Fernvale Community Club in Jalan Kayu by the end of this year.

Unlike the blue recycling bins commonly seen in neighbourhoods, which accept different types of recyclables together, the new hub has separate bins for plastic, paper, metal and glass. Each bin comes with instructions on what can and cannot be recycled.