Zero-waste plan review should focus on changing recycling habits, with penalties as last resort: Experts

SINGAPORE: With Singapore looking to refresh its Zero Waste Masterplan amid dipping recycling rates, there needs to be a renewed focus on improving waste infrastructure and guiding consumer habits, said environmental academics and an advocacy group.

While Singaporeans' awareness of recycling has improved over the years, it has not translated into better recycling outcomes, they said. This is why more must be done to convert awareness into action, but without having to turn to fines and penalties to guide behaviour.

For example, encouraging people to sort recyclables at the household level by providing segregated waste bins can improve recycling outcomes. But imposing penalties for not doing so, as is the case in some countries, should only be considered after everything else is in place.

Speaking to CNA, experts gave various suggestions that could move the needle on recycling after the government on Wednesday (Jun 17) announced a review of its 2019 Zero Waste Masterplan.

At the time, the master plan set a target of raising the overall recycling rate to 70 per cent, the domestic recycling rate to 30 per cent, and the non-domestic recycling rate to 80 per cent by 2030.

However, the overall recycling rate has since slipped from 59 per cent in 2019 to 52 per cent in 2025. The domestic and non-domestic recycling rates have also fallen from 17 per cent to 11 per cent and 73 per cent to 67 per cent respectively over the same period.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary on Wednesday pointed to "significant" shifts in the global economics of recycling as a factor behind the decline in overall recycling rates. The review will begin in the coming months and complete in 2027.

While experts pointed to global shifts in recycling markets as part of the problem, domestic factors remain a significant challenge to Singapore's recycling goals.