Former deputy lead of MOH data unit jailed for OSA offences by leaking Singapore's COVID-19 numbers

SINGAPORE: A former deputy lead of the Data Management Unit set up by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic leaked the daily number of COVID-19 cases to a chat group of 50 people, even offering a small prize to those who managed to predict the figures.

Zhao Zheng, a 37-year-old Singapore citizen, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail on Tuesday (Feb 22). She pleaded guilty to 12 charges, mostly for wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act. Another 12 charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Zhao was working as an assistant director of the Biostatistics and Research Branch of the Public Health Division of MOH before the pandemic broke out.

She signed an undertaking in July 2008 to safeguard official information and had her attention drawn to the Official Secrets Act (OSA). She acknowledged that she understood and agreed that all official information sent to her in the course of her duties were of a strictly secret and confidential nature.

When MOH's COVID-19 operations began sometime in February 2020, Zhao was deployed to be the deputy lead of the Data Management Unit. For her appointment, she was given access to a "SharePoint" folder on the MOH Intranet that contained documents and spreadsheets used by the ministry in its COVID-19 operations.

These included a spreadsheet titled "master" that collated information including the gender, nationality and address of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, as well as a spreadsheet for each confirmed COVID-19 case, containing more biodata of the individual as well as their movements and activity patterns.

Zhao was able to determine how many COVID-19 cases there were in Singapore on a given day, prior to the information being released to the public by MOH, and she could find out the profile of each case.

From as early as Mar 16, 2020, Zhao began sharing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a WeChat group containing 49 other members, who were mothers. She told them not to disseminate the information as she knew she was not supposed to share such information.

She also occasionally shared other details, such as how many cases were imported cases.

On some days, she played a "guessing game" with the members of the group chat. The members would guess how many confirmed COVID-19 cases there were that day, and Zhao would congratulate the person who came the closest to the correct figure. On some occasions, she sent the winner 1 yuan (S$0.21) as a "good luck" gift.

Zhao also retrieved information for a member of the chat group, Tang Lin, who wanted to know more about a COVID-19 case at her condominium. Tang was fined S$10,000 in August last year for her involvement.