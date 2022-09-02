Singapore reports first Zika case since March 2020

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reported its first Zika case since March 2020.

The case was reported during the week of Aug 21 to 27 this year, according to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) latest weekly infectious diseases bulletin.

CNA has contacted the Health Ministry for more information.

National Environment Agency (NEA) data showed that 666 dengue cases were also reported during the same week.

Zika virus infection is primarily transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, similar to dengue. There were 194 active dengue clusters in Singapore as of Aug 29 this year.

The NEA website showed that 75 of these dengue clusters were identified as “red”, indicating that each cluster has 10 or more cases.

There is currently no active Zika cluster as of Friday.

MOSQUITO POPULATION

The Aedes aegypti mosquito population, which is the primary dengue vector, remained high in Singapore in July this year.

“The high Aedes aegypti mosquito population, together with circulation of the previously uncommon DENV-3, will likely lead to dengue case numbers remaining high in the coming months,” said the agency.

According to the MOH website, only about one in five Zika infections are symptomatic.

“Zika is generally a mild and self-limiting illness. Although rare, serious neurological complications and foetal abnormalities have been associated with Zika virus infection,” said the ministry, adding that there is no vaccine or specific anti-viral drugs for the virus.

Those who develop symptoms may experience fever, rash, joint pain, muscle pain, headache as well as conjunctivitis or red eyes.

Symptoms usually appear within three to 12 days of being bitten by an infected Aedes mosquito and can last between four and seven days.