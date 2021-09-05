Zoo trainers come to the rescue of ‘misunderstood’ SPCA rescue dogs

Using positive reinforcement training, Ms Chan and other trainers would wait for him to calm down, then reward him with a treat.

“He realised that whenever he's calm, he gets his reward. So now his intensity of aggressiveness towards such animals has reduced significantly,” she said.

“He is now, as you can see, integrated very well with the current pack at the animal friend show, and he has been to many parts of the zoo met a lot of people. It's an ongoing training process for Bruce.”

Explaining their approach to training, Ms Chan said: “When you use positive reinforcement training, their behaviour is more sustainable and lasts longer … whereas if you punish a dog, they're avoiding a behaviour because of fear.

“When you use positive reinforcement what you get is a happy, motivated animal.”

“MISUNDERSTOOD” SINGAPORE SPECIALS

Singapore specials like Bruce tend to be misunderstood, and people easily perceive them as aggressive, said Ms Chan.

“Like many Singapore specials, Bruce has a tendency to react to foreign objects and sudden movements by barking or lunging. This is his defence mechanism - hoping to scare off things that scare him,” she explained.

That is why the zoo is collaborating with the SPCA to help train and foster dogs which have a lower chance of being adopted. Bruce is the first one selected for this Furever Yours programme.

SPCA said that over the years, people have become more receptive to adopting in general, and adopting local breeds and more mature animals specifically.