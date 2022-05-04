Zouk fined for exceeding COVID-19 group size limit, ordered to close temporarily

SINGAPORE: Nightclub Zouk has been issued a fine of S$1,000 and ordered to close for 10 days until May 10 after its guests were found to have flouted COVID-19 rules on group sizes.

The breach happened on Apr 23, three days after it reopened as Singapore eased its pandemic measures.

More than 10 customers were found to have gathered in a group, which exceeds the number allowed then, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (May 4) in response to CNA's queries.

The limit on group sizes was lifted on Apr 26.

Responding to queries from TODAY, a Zouk spokesperson said there was "an incident of intermingling" on Apr 23.

"Our security team is assigned to fixed stations in addition to some on patrol duties. The specific area where the incident happened had no fixed security personnel stationed, and patrol was not in the area at the time when the intermingling took place," the spokesperson added.

"The incident of intermingling by guests at Zouk on Apr 23 was observed by the authorities instead of our security team, as the latter was out on patrol at that particular time."

The popular nightclub announced the temporary closure in a series of Instagram Stories over the weekend, although it did not state the reason for shutting its doors.

It added then that its other outlets - Capital Kitchen, RedTail and Phuture - remained open. Those with tickets for the affected dates could use them for Phuture, another nightspot in the same location, Zouk said on its Instagram account.

Alternatively, these patrons could use the tickets for any date up to May 31, excluding nights with guest DJs, or email the nightclub for a refund.