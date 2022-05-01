Local nightclub Zouk to close until May 10

SINGAPORE: Local nightclub Zouk announced that it will be temporarily closed from midnight on Sunday (May 1) to May 10, less than two weeks since it reopened to clubgoers.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on Sunday, Zouk announced the closure although it did not mention why it shut its doors again.

“The safety of our guests is a priority. We have stepped up safety distancing measures and doubled our security to ensure this,” said Zouk.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Zouk on May 11. In the meantime, stay safe and take care,” it added.

The nightclub added that customers who have purchased tickets for Sunday may use them to enter Phuture, one of Zouk’s outlets.

They may also choose to hold on to their tickets for entry on any operational day at Zouk by May 31, except for guest DJ nights.

Refunds can also be arranged by contacting the nightclub.

Zouk added that its other outlets such as Capital Kitchen, RedTail and Phuture will remain open.

All nightlife businesses, including nightclubs and discotheques, were allowed to fully reopen on Apr 19. This was in line with Singapore’s easing of COVID-19 measures announced in March.

Zouk reopened on Apr 20 and previously announced that guests can visit every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10pm to 3am.

All nightlife establishments are subjected to the safe management measures imposed on food and beverage outlets, retail liquor establishments and live performances where applicable.

Those visiting nightclubs and discotheques are required produce a negative antigen rapid test (ART) before entering the premises.

CNA has contacted Zouk for more information.