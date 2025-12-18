Death of singer Zubeen Garg still under probe, say Singapore police after reports of 4 charged with murder in India

SINGAPORE: The death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg is still being investigated, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Dec 18), after Indian media reported that four people had been charged with murder in Assam state.

A coroner's inquiry in Singapore is scheduled for January and February 2026.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter, who is hugely popular in his home state of Assam, died on Sep 19 when he was in Singapore to attend a cultural festival.

According to Indian media reports last week, those charged in connection with Garg’s death include his co-singer, bandmate, manager and festival organiser.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in October that its investigation may take up to three more months or so.

"The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010," the police said on Thursday.

SPF reiterated that based on investigations so far, it does not suspect foul play in Garg's death. Its findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will hold a coroner's inquiry.

"The CI (coroner's inquiry) is currently scheduled for January and February 2026," SPF added. "Its findings will be made public upon conclusion."