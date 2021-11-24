Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick

Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick and David de Gea embrace after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Villarreal v Manchester United - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 23, 2021 Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick looks on during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
24 Nov 2021 11:59AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 11:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said Tuesday's 2-0 victory https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/ronaldo-sancho-put-man-united-champions-league-last-16-2021-11-23 over Villarreal in the Champions League was a huge boost for the players following their recent poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure.

United progressed to the last 16 after picking up their first win in four games in all competitions and Carrick, who is in temporary charge after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/manchester-united-sack-manager-solskjaer-2021-11-21, said the victory was all about the players.

"Tonight isn't about me by any stretch ... I have a responsibility to be here and manage the team and I take great pride in that," Carrick said.

"It's been an emotional few days. The first person I spoke to when it all happened and (United's executive vice-chairman) Ed (Woodward) asked me to do the role was Ole to see what he thought about it, because I felt that was the right thing to do.

"The result is a major plus from the run we've gone on, we can't hide from that. To get that feeling of winning a match again is huge for the players ... I am delighted."

Manchester United, eighth in the Premier League with 17 points from 12 games, visit league leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us