10-man Botafogo beat Atletico Mineiro 3-1 to win first Copa Libertadores title
10-man Botafogo beat Atletico Mineiro 3-1 to win first Copa Libertadores title

Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 30, 2024 Botafogo's Junior Santos scores their third goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 30, 2024 Atletico Mineiro's Hulk in action with Botafogo's Alexander Barboza REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 30, 2024 Botafogo's Junior Santos celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Atletico Mineiro v Botafogo - Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 30, 2024 Botafogo's Junior Santos celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
01 Dec 2024 06:27AM
BUENOS AIRES : Botafogo beat Atletico Mineiro 3-1 to win their first Copa Libertadores title despite being reduced to 10 men after Gregore was sent off just 30 seconds into the contest at the Monumental Stadium on Saturday

Fans barely had a chance to settle into their seats when Gregore was handed his marching orders for a foul on Fausto Vera, but Botafogo's players did not let that setback get in the way of getting their hands on the trophy.

Luiz Henrique's goal in the 35th minute and Alex Telles' penalty nine minutes later gave Botafogo the lead. Mineiro got one back shortly after the break when Eduardo Vargas headed home from Hulk's corner.

Botafogo defended well and goalkeeper John kept Mineiro's efforts at bay as Junior Santos put the icing in the cake in added time in an enthralling encounter that gave coach Artur Jorge's side their first title in the South American competition.

Source: Reuters

