Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 15, 2025 Ipswich Town's Liam Delap in action with Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 15, 2025 Aston Villa's John McGinn in action with Ipswich Town's Liam Delap and Ipswich Town's Kalvin Phillips Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 15, 2025 Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford reacts after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 15, 2025 Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo, Ipswich Town's Conor Townsend and Ipswich Town's Alex Palmer in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 15, 2025 Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
16 Feb 2025 01:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, England : A Liam Delap goal helped Ipswich Town overcome a red card for Axel Tuanzebe as they grabbed a 1-1 Premier League draw away to Aston Villa on Saturday, with Ollie Watkins netting a 69th-minute equaliser for the home side.

With keeper Alex Palmer putting in another brilliant performance between the posts, the point leaves Ipswich still in the relegation zone in 18th place on 17 points, two behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Villa slip to ninth on 38 points. 

Ipswich defender Tuanzebe saw red in the 40th minute when he picked up his second yellow card for dragging down Youri Tielemans just outside the box, but Delap scored with a deft first-time finish 11 minutes into the second half to give the Tractor Boys a shock lead. 

Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench at halftime, smacked a powerful free kick off the crossbar and Watkins did superbly to react quickest and steer the ball into the net.

Palmer pulled off a string of fine saves to ensure that Ipswich emerged with a point. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement