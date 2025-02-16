10-man Ipswich hang on for 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England : A Liam Delap goal helped Ipswich Town overcome a red card for Axel Tuanzebe as they grabbed a 1-1 Premier League draw away to Aston Villa on Saturday, with Ollie Watkins netting a 69th-minute equaliser for the home side.

With keeper Alex Palmer putting in another brilliant performance between the posts, the point leaves Ipswich still in the relegation zone in 18th place on 17 points, two behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Villa slip to ninth on 38 points.

Ipswich defender Tuanzebe saw red in the 40th minute when he picked up his second yellow card for dragging down Youri Tielemans just outside the box, but Delap scored with a deft first-time finish 11 minutes into the second half to give the Tractor Boys a shock lead.

Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench at halftime, smacked a powerful free kick off the crossbar and Watkins did superbly to react quickest and steer the ball into the net.

Palmer pulled off a string of fine saves to ensure that Ipswich emerged with a point.