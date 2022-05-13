Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

14-year-old fencer Elle Koh wins Singapore’s second SEA Games gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

14-year-old fencer Elle Koh wins Singapore’s second SEA Games gold

14-year-old fencer Elle Koh wins Singapore’s second SEA Games gold

Elle Koh celebrates her semi-final victory. (Photo: Jeremy Lee/SportSG)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
13 May 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 04:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: 14-year-old fencer Elle Koh upset defending champion Kiria Tikanah in the final of the women's individual epee competition on Friday (May 13) to win Singapore’s second gold of the 31st SEA Games.

Elle, who is the second youngest athlete in the Team Singapore contingent, beat Kiria 12-11.

En route to the finals, Elle registered a clutch victory (15-14) against Vietnam's Hong Vu Thi, while Kiria beat Thailand's Korawan Thanee 15-12.

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman won Singapore’s first gold on Wednesday when he beat Thailand’s Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(rw)

Related Topics

SEA Games 2021 fencing

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us