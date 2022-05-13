14-year-old fencer Elle Koh wins Singapore’s second SEA Games gold

HANOI: 14-year-old fencer Elle Koh upset defending champion Kiria Tikanah in the final of the women's individual epee competition on Friday (May 13) to win Singapore’s second gold of the 31st SEA Games.

Elle, who is the second youngest athlete in the Team Singapore contingent, beat Kiria 12-11.

En route to the finals, Elle registered a clutch victory (15-14) against Vietnam's Hong Vu Thi, while Kiria beat Thailand's Korawan Thanee 15-12.

Silat exponent Iqbal Abdul Rahman won Singapore’s first gold on Wednesday when he beat Thailand’s Ilyas Sadara in the artistic men’s tunggal (singles) finals.