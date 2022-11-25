Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

18-year-old Ahmed a 'very rare talent', says Ben Stokes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

18-year-old Ahmed a 'very rare talent', says Ben Stokes

18-year-old Ahmed a 'very rare talent', says Ben Stokes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 England's Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

25 Nov 2022 09:15PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 09:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England captain Ben Stokes has said that 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed, who has been called up to England's December test squad to face Pakistan, is a "very rare talent".

He would become England's youngest-ever men's test player should he play for his country in Rawalpindi, Multan or Karachi.

All-rounder Ahmed has featured in only three first-class matches for Leicestershire, taking nine wickets and making 195 runs across those appearances.

Stokes told Sky Sports: "We see him as one of those very rare talents, to have someone at such a young age be so noticeable with the way he bowls and the way he bats."

But Stokes conceded that Ahmed still has much to learn and needs to be nurtured with the national team.

"We're fully aware he's not the finished project and I think it's important for his inclusion not to be looked into too much.

"We see this as an opportunity to get someone as talented as Rehan into the squad and nurture him," he added. "Who knows where he could be in two or three years' time.

"I'm excited to have him in the squad, but if we feel we want to chuck him a Test cap, we're in the position to do that."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.