Philippines thrash Timor-Leste 7-0 in second Suzuki Cup game

Reichelt struck the next goal five minutes later before Jesper Nyholm scored his first international goal and made it five. Maranon also claimed his first Azkals goal during stoppage time.

In the second half, Kevin Ingreso joined the scoring party to make it 7-0 in the 78th minute.

Philippines' coach Stewart Hall hailed their performance, saying the team did exactly what they set out to do.

“I’m obviously pleased with the result, I set the players three targets: Firstly win the game, secondly score goals and thirdly get in front early because I wanted to make changes and use substitutes." said the Englishman.

“We started strong and fast, pressed them high up, moving the ball quickly, got crosses in and we got the result so we achieved all of our objectives.”

The result means the Philippines rank second in Group A with 3 points after two games. Timor-Leste remains at the bottom of the group with three defeats and 11 goals conceded.

Coach Fabio Maciel said the side was much better in the second half after the introduction of some of their rotated regulars.

“It’s difficult to explain and I don’t like to blame the players but the first half was shameful and the so-called senior players have to take responsibility for that. In the end I needed to bring the younger players on to try and change things and stop this shame," he said.

