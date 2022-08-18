Singtel, StarHub in talks with rights owner FIFA over 2022 World Cup broadcasting rights

SINGAPORE: Singtel and StarHub are in negotiations with FIFA over the 2022 World Cup broadcast rights, said the two pay-TV operators.



They confirmed this in response to CNA's queries on Thursday (Aug 18), but said they are unable to comment further on the matter.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov 20, with the opening match pitting the host against Ecuador.

It will be the first time a World Cup is staged in the Middle East. To avoid the region's punishing summer heat, the tournament has been pushed back to later in the year than its typical June to July schedule.

During the last World Cup in 2018, Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp collaborated for the first time to offer complete World Cup coverage, with all three broadcasters showing all 64 games.

The World Cup package was priced at S$94.16 in an early-bird promotion, and thereafter cost S$112.35 - unchanged from the rates during the 2014 World Cup.

Mediacorp also broadcasted nine matches free on Okto in 2018, five more than in previous years.

The People's Association have in the past organised free live screenings for the public. Four years ago, it screened the World Cup games at 55 community clubs and Our Tampines Hub.