2024 sporting moments in pictures
2024 sporting moments in pictures

Simone Biles of United States reacts after her performance in the Women's Vault Final at the Paris Olympics on Aug 3, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

05 Dec 2024 06:29PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2024 07:19PM)
In a year marked by sporting brilliance, champions old and new captivated audiences and pushed the limits of human endurance. Reuters photographers were on hand to capture some of the most memorable moments.

The stand-out event of the year was the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris from July to September, where the City of Love's iconic landmarks provided a spectacular backdrop for the sport.

Women's marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, stands on the podium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko)
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won the gold medal in the women's welterweight boxing at the Olympics, holds her medal upon her arrival at the airport in Algiers, Algeria on Aug 12, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina)
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting (right) fights Poland's Julia Szeremeta in their women's 57kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo: AP/John Locher)

French swimmer Leon Marchand, US gymnast Simone Biles, and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan were some of the stars whose remarkable performances will be remembered for years to come, while a gender eligibility dispute involving boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting sparked some controversy at the quadrennial event.

Men's 100m gold medallist Noah Lyles of United States poses with his medal on the podium. (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
Hawaii's John John Florence in action during the World Surf League. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Bevilacqua)

The fastest man on Earth was American Noah Lyles, edging out his competitors in the closest-ever Olympics 100m final by five thousandths of a second. The world's best surfers rode their waves to glory in Tahiti, some 16,000km from Paris.

From Reuters, 67 photographers were on Olympics duty - the agency's most diverse team ever assembled for a major event, with a near 50-50 gender split and photographers from five continents.

Spain's Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid, Monday, Jul 15, 2024. (Photo: AP/Andrea Comas)
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after winning Euro 2024, (Photo: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)
Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Copa America 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)
Argentina's Lautaro Martínez holds the top goal scorer trophy after defeating Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final. (Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

The ever-popular sport of soccer still managed to capture headlines over a busy summer. Spain triumphed at Euro 2024, beating England in the final, and Lionel Messi's Argentina made history as they won a record 16th Copa America title.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives a speech after his last match as Liverpool manager. (Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Manchester City won their fourth straight Premier League title and Liverpool fans said a sad farewell to their popular manager Jurgen Klopp.

Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his shirt during a break in his quarterfinal match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022. (Photo: AP/Hamish Blair)
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the ball to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, Sunday, Nov 24, 2024. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

In tennis, one of the sport's all-time greats, Spain's Rafael Nadal, bid an emotional farewell, while Italy's Jannik Sinner experienced a year of highs and lows, winning two Grand Slam titles but also grappling with the fallout from a failed doping test. He was cleared of wrongdoing.

Charles Leclerc jumps into the marina after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
Moto GP World Champion winner Spain's rider Jorge Martin of the Prima Pramac Racing celebrates on the podium after finishing third during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Barcelona at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov 17, 2024. (Photo: AP/Joan Monfort)

In the world of motorsport, Charles Leclerc celebrated a boyhood dream by winning Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen went on to win a fourth straight Formula One championship.

Francesco Bagnaia was unable to defend his MotoGP crown and finished second-best in a thrilling battle with Jorge Martin.

Source: Reuters/nh

