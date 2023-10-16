2026 Milano-Cortina sliding events to be held outside Italy: organisers

MUMBAI :The sliding events at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at a venue outside Italy after the government decided not to pay for a new one, Games organising chief Giovanni Malago said on Monday.

Malago told an International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting that the government had decided not to invest in a venue for the Games leaving organisers no option but to look for one abroad.

The sliding centre hosts the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton competitions during the Games and Italy's plan to reconstruct a sliding centre where an old, defunct venue existed had hit obstacles from the start of preparations.

"The ability to attract some construction companies carrying out the complex project that is the sliding centre has not produced many results," Malago said of a tender launched this year.

"The (Italian) government inform us it would consider the best and most sustainable option. To not go ahead with a sliding centre and move the sliding competition to an already existing and working venue.

"As a result Milano-Cortina has to identify another venue outside Italy."

Sliding centres near Italy include venues in Switzerland, Austria as well as Germany and France.