2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament

INGLEWOOD, California, June 25 : The 2026 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in the tournament's history during the United States' Group D match against Turkey on Thursday, with Auston Trusty's early opener producing the record-breaking 173rd goal and eclipsing the previous mark of 172 set at Qatar 2022.

• Four more goals were scored after Trusty's opener, with Turkey snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win to lift the tournament total to 177 goals.

• The record was broken in the 59th match of the 2026 World Cup.

• By comparison, the previous record of 172 goals was accumulated over all 64 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

• The 2026 tournament features 104 matches, 40 more than the 64 played at Qatar 2022, following FIFA's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

• "Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar underscores the excitement and attacking prowess that have already made the 2026 @fifaworldcup so unforgettable," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.