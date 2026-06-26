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2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament
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2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament

2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v United States - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Auston Trusty of the U.S. scores their first goal past Turkey's Ugurcan Cakir REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

26 Jun 2026 11:21AM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 12:06PM)
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INGLEWOOD, California, June 25 : The 2026 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in the tournament's history during the United States' Group D match against Turkey on Thursday, with Auston Trusty's early opener producing the record-breaking 173rd goal and eclipsing the previous mark of 172 set at Qatar 2022.

• Four more goals were scored after Trusty's opener, with Turkey snatching a last-gasp 3-2 win to lift the tournament total to 177 goals.

• The record was broken in the 59th match of the 2026 World Cup.

• By comparison, the previous record of 172 goals was accumulated over all 64 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

• The 2026 tournament features 104 matches, 40 more than the 64 played at Qatar 2022, following FIFA's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

• "Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar underscores the excitement and attacking prowess that have already made the 2026 @fifaworldcup so unforgettable,"  FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.

Source: Reuters
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