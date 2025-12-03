FIFA taps Village People for show as Trump influence dominates draw

The disco legends behind US President Donald Trump's favourite campaign anthem will take centre stage at Friday's (Dec 5) World Cup draw, FIFA has announced, in what promises to be a star-studded affair with distinctly Trumpian overtones.

The Village People will deliver a rendition of YMCA at the Kennedy Center in Washington to cap off the draw for the 2026 tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The song became a staple at Trump's campaign rallies and Mar-a-Lago fundraisers, where the president has been seen dancing along.

FIFA described Friday's show as a "world-class entertainment line-up" featuring supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum, comedian Kevin Hart and actor Danny Ramirez as co-hosts.

Performances will include classical singer Andrea Bocelli and a duet by British pop star Robbie Williams, FIFA's music ambassador, and American singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Trump overhauled the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in February, becoming chairman of the organisation, replacing billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, and firing its president, Deborah Rutter.