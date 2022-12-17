World Cup going from compact to super-sized in 2026

TORONTO: With the most compact World Cup ever reaching a climax on Sunday (Dec 18) in Qatar, the baton will be passed to 2026 co-hosts the United States, Mexico and Canada for what will be a super-sized global football showcase with more games and travel - and much more beer.

After controversially awarding 2022 host duties to Qatar, a country smaller than the state of Connecticut, football's governing body FIFA is going big in 2026, increasing the number of teams from 32 to 48 with games over three nations and as many time zones.

The last time Mexico (1986) and the United States (1994) hosted a World Cup there were 24 teams.

With 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico staging matches, the logistics will be mind-boggling even before adding in 48 team training bases.

The 2026 tournament will return to its traditional summer window after being played in November and December in Qatar to avoid searing June and July temperatures. Most of the competition will be in the United States, which will see 11 cities from New York to Los Angeles get 60 of the 80 matches, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey are the Mexico venues with Toronto and Vancouver getting Canadian hosting responsibilities.

While the Qatar World Cup was at times overshadowed by the Gulf state's treatment of migrant labour and its approach to LGBTQ rights and other restrictive social laws, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino heaped praise on the action on the pitch, describing the group stage as the best ever.