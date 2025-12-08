2028 British Open to move away from traditional July slot

LONDON, Dec 8 : The 2028 British Open will move away from its traditional July slot to avoid a clash with the Los Angeles Olympics, organisers the R&A confirmed on Monday.

Golf's oldest major has not been held outside of July in modern times but a change in 2028 is necessary as the Olympics will be staged from July 19-29.

The 156th Open will conclude on August 6. The venue for the tournament that year is yet to be announced.

"We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions," Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said.

"We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028. We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029."

The AIG Women's Open and Senior Open will also be staged in August in 2028, the R&A confirmed.