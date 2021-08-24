5 athletes to watch at the Tokyo Paralympics

That jump would have been enough to win gold at every Olympics since 1992, and was only 33cm short of Mike Powell's non-disabled world record.

Rehm has spoken of his desire to compete at the Olympics, but for the moment he is focused on adding more Paralympic gold to his collection in Tokyo.

"I try to be the best long jumper in the world," he said.

"It doesn't matter if I wear a prosthetic leg or if I have two sound legs. I just do what I can do, and I just try to be the best I can be."

Beatrice Vio (ITA)

Wheelchair fencer Vio is a sporting icon in her native Italy, where she is a regular guest at Milan Fashion Week and has over a million followers on Instagram.

The 24-year-old, known as "Bebe", started fencing at the age of five, but had both legs and forearms amputated when she contracted meningitis as an 11-year-old.