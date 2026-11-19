CARDIFF, Nov 19 : Australia have rotated their front row but kept the same backline for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Wales as they seek to end a run of eight successive losses in Europe.

• There are a total of five changes to the side after a narrow 15-12 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday

• Isaac Kailea and Taniela Tupou are the new props with Brandon Paenga-Amosa as hooker as last week’s starting front row drop to the replacements' bench

• Tom Hooper is brought into the front row in place of Jeremy Williams, who will be among the replacements

• Australia coach Les Kiss on Thursday also said Carlo Tizzano would play on the flank in place of Fraser McReight, who will likely be a key impact player off the bench

• Australia stick with Carter Gordon at fly-half after his comeback last week from a broken leg suffered in the 28-28 draw with Argentina in Mendoza two months ago

• Kalani Thomas has replaced his Queensland Reds teammate Tate McDermott as the back-up scrum-half

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Tom Hooper, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)