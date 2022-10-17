Logo
Sport

Ramsdale says Arsenal defence was outstanding in win over Leeds
Sport

Ramsdale says Arsenal defence was outstanding in win over Leeds

Ramsdale says Arsenal defence was outstanding in win over Leeds

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale reacts during the match against Leeds United on Oct 16, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Craig Brough)

17 Oct 2022 10:11AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:50AM)
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale hailed their "outstanding" defence on Sunday (Oct 16) as they kept hosts Leeds United at bay to secure a 1-0 win that kept them top of the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka's 35th-minute goal proved the winner, with Arsenal marking their best start to a top-flight season with nine wins from 10 games.

"As a whole, we were outstanding defensively. A 1-0 win away from home at Leeds is a really tough ask and we've done that," Ramsdale said.

"Of course we want to win 3-0 each week, passing the ball, but we found a way to win today and that's the most important thing.

"Bukayo got a goal, but couldn't get him into the game. We were just losing duels and stuff, but like I say from back to front the whole game we were outstanding defensively."

Ramsdale said he has not been happy with some of the goals he has conceded recently and was glad to play a big part in helping the side take the three points.

"I have been very critical of myself over recent games from the start of the season where goals have gone in and there's questions to be answered the following day," he added. "So to help the team out today was great.

"It's just one of those emotions where now we've set our bar so high standards-wise of how we want to play and we didn't reach that. But the overriding emotion is elation because we got three points and a 1-0 win away from home."

Source: Reuters/gr

