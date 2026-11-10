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Aberdeen part ways with coach Robinson, club says
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Aberdeen part ways with coach Robinson, club says

Aberdeen part ways with coach Robinson, club says

Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Semi Final - Rangers v Aberdeen - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 31, 2026 Aberdeen manager Stephen Robinson on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

10 Nov 2026 01:31AM
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Nov 9 : Aberdeen have parted ways with manager Stephen Robinson after a disappointing start to the Premiership season, the club announced on Monday.

• The Pittodrie side are second from bottom of the standings, having won three of their opening 12 league matches

• Saturday's 4-0 home defeat by Hibernian marked a fourth successive loss in all competitions

• Robinson, 51, leaves with a record of 11 wins, four draws and 12 defeats from 27 matches in charge across all competitions

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• Stuart Duff will take interim charge while the club searches for a permanent replacement

• "Preparatory work to support the appointment of a new manager has been undertaken and the recruitment process is ongoing," read the statement

Source: Reuters
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