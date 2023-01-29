Logo
Sport

Aberdeen sack manager 19 minutes after thrashing
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Semi Final - Rangers v Aberdeen - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - January 15, 2023 Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

29 Jan 2023 05:39AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2023 05:39AM)
Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen took just 19 minutes to sack manager Jim Goodwin after a 6-0 hammering at Hibernian on Saturday continued the club's woeful form.

Goodwin was hanging on to his job after Aberdeen suffered a humiliating Cup defeat to sixth-tier Darvel on Monday and the latest capitulation proved the final straw.

The players had not even emerged from the dressing room before news came in that Goodwin's tenure was over after just under a year in charge.

In a statement on the club's website, Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack did not mince his words.

"I met with Jim at the end of the game. Jim is a thoroughly decent guy. He came up, gave me a hug and said, 'It isn't good enough.' He has given it everything he can give it, but the simple facts are that the results since coming back from the World Cup break have been wholly unacceptable and the away form is utterly abysmal.

"I feel for the supporters too. I feel embarrassed, humiliated, shell-shocked at events of the last week. That's how our fans feel and I can only apologise to them."

Aberdeen are seventh in the table having conceded 11 goals in their last two league games.

Source: Reuters

