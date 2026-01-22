Abhishek blitzes NZ in big India win

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 : Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed an incendiary 84 to fashion India's 48-run victory against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Put into bat, India, who will begin their T20 World Cup title defence next month, racked up 238-7 with Abhishek hammering eight sixes in his 35-ball blitz.

Glenn Phillips struck a rapid 78 but New Zealand finished on 190-7 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Earlier, Abhishek, currently the top-ranked T20 batsman in the world, led India's charge with a blistering knock, looking unfazed by the early exits of opening partner Sanju Samson and number three Ishan Kishan.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had gone 22 innings without a fifty in T20 Internationals and while he fell short of the mark again, he looked fluent in his 32.

Hardik Pandya (25) departed after a cameo before Rinku Singh provided the late assault, plundering 21 runs in the final over from Daryl Mitchell.

Rinku's unbeaten 44 off 20 balls included three sixes.

New Zealand slumped to 52-3 in the seventh over in their wobbly start to a steep chase.

Phillips counter-attacked in spectacular style, hitting six sixes in his 40-ball blitz, and Mark Chapman (39) also stepped on the gas but both fell to spin in quick succession as India regained control.

Spinner Axar Patel, who removed Phillips, left the field with a bleeding thumb in the 16th over but India had enough bowling resources to restrict New Zealand well behind their target.

The teams now move to Raipur for the second T20 of the five-match series on Friday.