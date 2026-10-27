Abhishek ton flattens New Zealand as India seal T20 series

Oct 27 : Abhishek Sharma clobbered a 35-ball century as India demolished New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday to seal the five-match series with two games to spare.

The free-swinging opener threatened to eclipse his record, 30-ball ton against Afghanistan in Delhi last month - the fastest by a batter from a full-member nation - as he piled on 113 off 38 balls, helping India chase down 199 for victory in 13.2 overs.

It was a record-breaking night for the visitors anyway, as Abhishek combined with 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to score a record 118 runs in the powerplay, beating the previous mark (116) set by Romania against Serbia in 2021.

"That was the plan for us. Just get the momentum for the team and keep going," said man-of-the-match Abhishek.

The opening pair put on 133 before the promoted Sooryavanshi was caught at long-on for 45 trying to slog recalled New Zealand quick Matthew Fisher over his head.

Fisher was denied a second wicket when Mitchell Santner dropped Abhishek at extra cover on 92, the New Zealand captain losing the flight of the ball in the swirling Wellington wind.

Abhishek soon reached his century when he smashed Kyle Jamieson to the fine leg fence, marking the moment with soccer player Erling Haaland's meditation celebration.

Jamieson ultimately took his wicket, with Glenn Phillips holding the catch near deep midwicket after Abhishek sent another shot flying high.

Having lost the toss and been sent in to bat for a third successive match, New Zealand made a respectable 198, with number three Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 89.

The hiding New Zealand's bowlers received in the powerplay may be hard to put behind them, though, ahead of the fourth match in Auckland on Friday.

"Pretty tough to stop those guys when they're going. We've seen it before, seen it in the IPL and obviously witnessed it here tonight in New Zealand," Santner said.