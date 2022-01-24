Logo
Abraham double inspires Roma to victory at Empoli
24 Jan 2022 03:19AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 03:19AM)
AS Roma secured a 4-2 victory at Empoli in Serie A on Sunday thanks to four goals in 13 first-half minutes, including a double from English striker Tammy Abraham.

The hosts started brightly and created several early openings, but they fell apart after Abraham's swift turn and shot broke the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Abraham squeezed the ball home in the 33rd minute from close range to double his side's lead, before January signing Sergio Oliveira scored his second goal since joining on loan from Portuguese club Porto two minutes later to put Roma in command.

Jose Mourinho's men were not done there, as they added another in the 37th minute, with Nicolo Zaniolo converting at the end of a swift counter-attack from the visitors.

In cruise control, Roma were given a fright in the second half as goals from Andrea Pinamonti and Nedim Bajrami put Empoli in with a chance of an improbable comeback, but Mourinho's side held on for the three points.

The victory moved Roma up to sixth in the Serie A standings on 38 points from 23 matches, while Empoli dropped to 12th having taken 29 points from their 23 games.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

