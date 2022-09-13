Logo
Abraham winner earns AS Roma 2-1 win at Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v AS Roma - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - September 12, 2022 Roma's Paulo Dybala in action with Empoli's Fabiano Parisi REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Abraham winner earns AS Roma 2-1 win at Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v AS Roma - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - September 12, 2022 Roma's Tammy Abraham in action with Empoli's Adrian Ismajli REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
13 Sep 2022 05:18AM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 06:08AM)
Goals from Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham earned AS Roma a 2-1 win in Serie A on Monday (Sep 12).

Dybala opened the scoring with a long-range effort in the 17th minute after pouncing on a poor defensive clearance, his sixth league goal this season.

After Empoli scored an equaliser through midfielder Filippo Bandinelli, who headed home in the 43rd minute from a Petar Stojanovic cross, Abraham fired home the winner in the 71st minute. He latched onto a Dybala pass inside the six-yard box to earn Roma all three points.

Roma are fifth in the table with 13 points. They host second-placed Atalanta on Sunday while Empoli, who are 16th with four points, travel to Bologna on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

