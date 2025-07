(Corrects Abrahamsen's nationality to Norway from Switzerland in paragraph 1)

TOULOUSE, France : Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway won the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 156.8-km ride around Toulouse, as defending champion Tadej Pogacar hit the deck in the finale on Wednesday.

Slovenian Pogacar crashed about five kilometres from the finish but was quickly back on his bike and did not seem hurt.