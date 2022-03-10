Logo
Sport

Sport

Abramovich will not benefit if Chelsea FC sold - sports minister
Sport

Abramovich will not benefit if Chelsea FC sold - sports minister

Abramovich will not benefit if Chelsea FC sold - sports minister

FILE PHOTO: Football - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 3/5/15 Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in the stands Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

10 Mar 2022 08:28PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 08:28PM)
LONDON : Sanctioned Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich cannot benefit from any sale of the club, Britain's minister in charge of sport, Nadine Dorries said on Thursday.

"If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit," Dorries told reporters.

"I'm not going to get into the weeds of what will happen in the future in terms of the sale of Chelsea, that will depend on the terms of the licence which will be issued by the Treasury."

She added: "At the moment, he cannot benefit from revenue from the club and he cannot benefit from the sale of the club.

"Our priority is to ensure that the club is protected that the fans are protected, and the national game - and the integrity of the club."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters

